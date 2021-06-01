BUZZ-COMMENT-FX option traders buying gamma - that matters

June 1 (Reuters) - The FX options market is buying gamma, which should send a warning to FX traders ahead of this week's plethora of key data .

Gamma is the rate of change for an option's delta based on a single-point move in the delta's price. It's highest in short-dated expiry options with strikes near to current spot. But why does this matter?

Gamma performs much better when the FX rate is volatile, as those trading volatility will get more opportunities to re-hedge and capture it.

The increased demand, and premium gains for short-dated expiry options, therefore suggest that the FX options market is expecting increased volatility over coming sessions.

The main focus will be Friday's U.S. employment figures. Investors hope that the data will provide more clarity about the outlook for the dollar, raising its volatility risk and even the potential to break the confines of recent ranges.

Those choosing slightly longer-dated options can also capture any fallout from European and U.S. central bank meetings on June 10, and 16, respectively.

