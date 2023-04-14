BUZZ-COMMENT- FX option risk reversals and why they matter for EUR/USD

US Markets

April 14, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

April 14 (Reuters) - Risk reversals are an FX option contract that can profit from FX volatility and they are challenging a critical level in EUR/USD right now and that matters.

Option risk reversals can tell casual observers in which direction FX volatility is more likely - typically the most vulnerable side of a currency pair. EUR/USD risk reversals have seen their long standing implied volatility premium for EUR puts over calls (EUR/USD downside over upside option strikes) trending lower over recent weeks. The casual observer can therefore conclude that there's less perceived risk of EUR/USD falling than gaining.

However, the benchmark 1-month expiry 25 delta risk reversal has now almost completely erased that downside strike premium. If it flips to a EUR/USD topside volatility premium, it means broader EUR/USD implied volatility and the price of options would gain with spot and signal expectation of more EUR/USD topside potential.

EUR/USD implied volatility already appears poised for further gains, which the risk reversals suggest is more likely to come from further EUR/USD gains.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

