News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX on alert after Swiss, Taiwan, Turkey rate shocks

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 21, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange market is on a heightened state of alert following contrasting interest rate surprises from the Swiss National Bank and Taiwan central bank on Thursday, and a shock 500-basis-point rate hike from Turkey's central bank, which lifted the lira.

No sooner had the SNB dialled back tighter monetary policy aimed at tackling inflation by unexpectedly cutting rates by 25 bps to 1.5% - a move which sent the franc tumbling - than an inflation-wary Taiwanese central bank unexpectedly raised rates to 2%.

Only seven out of 32 economists polled by Reuters expected the SNB to cut rates. None of the 26 economists polled by Reuters expected Taiwan's central bank to raise rates.

The divergent monetary policy decisions from Switzerland and Taiwan suggest it might be wise for the FX market to expect the unexpected from central banks through November's U.S. presidential election - which might materially impact U.S. inflation and Federal Reserve rate expectations, as well as the USD.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURCHF https://tmsnrt.rs/3x0LUHT

USDTWD https://tmsnrt.rs/3PvusS8

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.