BUZZ-COMMENT-FX on alert after Swiss, Taiwan, Turkey rate shocks

March 21 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange market is on a heightened state of alert following contrasting interest rate surprises from the Swiss National Bank and Taiwan central bank on Thursday, and a shock 500-basis-point rate hike from Turkey's central bank, which lifted the lira.

No sooner had the SNB dialled back tighter monetary policy aimed at tackling inflation by unexpectedly cutting rates by 25 bps to 1.5% - a move which sent the franc tumbling - than an inflation-wary Taiwanese central bank unexpectedly raised rates to 2%.

Only seven out of 32 economists polled by Reuters expected the SNB to cut rates. None of the 26 economists polled by Reuters expected Taiwan's central bank to raise rates.

The divergent monetary policy decisions from Switzerland and Taiwan suggest it might be wise for the FX market to expect the unexpected from central banks through November's U.S. presidential election - which might materially impact U.S. inflation and Federal Reserve rate expectations, as well as the USD.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

