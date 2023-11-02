BUZZ-COMMENT-FX observations from the forward looking options market

Nov 2 (Reuters) - FX options are forward looking and thrive on FX volatility and rapid directional moves, so their price action can offer an insight for future FX expectations.

Implied volatility gauges realised volatility and is a key determinant of an options premium. It has been falling over recent sessions and reflects a lack of realised volatility in G10 FX. Benchmark 1-month expiry USD/JPY implied volatility and its downside over upside strike premium have seen the biggest recent drop as USD/JPY settles after a brief spike higher in the wake of Tuesday's Bank of Japan policy announcement.

Overnight (next day) expiry GBP related implied volatility is elevated ahead of Thursday's Bank of England policy announcement and shows a market fearful of an initial FX reaction, despite a very low risk of any policy change.

G10 option risk reversal contracts show a drop in implied volatility premium for USD call over put options against EUR, GBP and AUD. Dealers report increased sales of outright USD call options and a pick-up in demand for USD put options.

Overall price action in FX options shows a market that appears less concerned about higher realised FX volatility and the risk of renewed USD gains.

For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3tVnazg

1-month FXO risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/40lmrU1

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

