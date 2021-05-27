US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX markets to see big but gradual change

Currency markets are seeing big changes alongside sinking volatility, but those changes should occur slowly.

Volatility has tumbled and quiet periods are the breeding ground for carry trades but the small pool of higher-yield currencies has seen investors also buying currencies of commodity producers that should benefit from huge rises in the price of raw materials.

Wider FX markets reflect a transition from bust to boom where huge stimulus is the root of positive changes seeing cash moving out of safer assets, but the move is in its infancy with very little invested in riskier currencies yet.

China's yuan which has broken to multi-year highs with tacit approval from Beijing is central to the risk-on trend and China's careful management of its currency means the rally will unfold slowly.

The yuan's rally favours relations with the United States and will support other Asian currencies as nations can afford to tolerate currency gains when the main competition does so.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

