BUZZ-COMMENT-FX markets are stuck on the Merry-Go-Round

May 19 (Reuters) - FX markets are stuck on the Merry-Go-Round with a cycle of feared busts resulting in largely unexpected booms for equities which are influencing the direction of currencies.

This cycle has recently been repeated several times when traders ran from the risk of Brexit, COVID-19, an invasion of Ukraine and most recently turmoil in the U.S. banking sector.

Two months after the banking turmoil, Germany's DAX is closing on its record high, while this week U.S. equities broke to their highest in nine months with a technical break set to fuel more gambling.

COVID-19 is largely forgotten - not gone, Brexit remains a niggling problem for UK and their trading partners, Ukraine is fighting the same war and regional banks in the U.S. are still under pressure.

Regardless that problems have not gone away - equity markets have rotated back to a very bullish position that will influence currency traders who have seen their markets quieten while energy prices slump.

This backdrop will support carry trades that would usually be avoided during any uncertain periods but may now become necessary putting great pressure on the yen and supporting risky currencies that may otherwise have been avoided like India's rupee.

For more click on FXBUZ

Stocks, energy and volshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MGNfJp

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.