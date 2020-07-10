BUZZ-COMMENT-FX markets are sounding the alarm

July 10 (Reuters) - Unlike other asset markets, currencies have been sending a steady message of risk aversion. This year has seen a progression towards safer assets, and judged by positioning data, little of this demand is speculative That's a strong foundation for a more sustained rise.

Should Switzerland's franc rally further, it will highlight the ineffectiveness of unilateral intervention even when it is massive. A bigger rise in the franc's value could spark disorder .

There are many confusing signals in finiancial markets right now, with positive moves born out of negative events -- cause to play safe. Even the most bullish recent moves are deceiving.

Chinese stocks have surged, but this is not a bullish move; it's a correction of prior bearish excess. The rally peaked today after nearing the minimum technical objective for a correction of the long-term bear trend .

The stalled oil rally is also cause for concern. Currencies of producers may prove more vulnerable than other risky currencies.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

