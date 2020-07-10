US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX markets are sounding the alarm

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Unlike other asset markets, currencies have been sending a steady message of risk aversion. This year has seen a progression towards safer assets, and judged by positioning data, little of this demand is speculative [nL1N2EG0DL] That's a strong foundation for a more sustained rise.

July 10 (Reuters) - Unlike other asset markets, currencies have been sending a steady message of risk aversion. This year has seen a progression towards safer assets, and judged by positioning data, little of this demand is speculative That's a strong foundation for a more sustained rise.

Should Switzerland's franc rally further, it will highlight the ineffectiveness of unilateral intervention even when it is massive. A bigger rise in the franc's value could spark disorder .

There are many confusing signals in finiancial markets right now, with positive moves born out of negative events -- cause to play safe. Even the most bullish recent moves are deceiving.

Chinese stocks have surged, but this is not a bullish move; it's a correction of prior bearish excess. The rally peaked today after nearing the minimum technical objective for a correction of the long-term bear trend .

The stalled oil rally is also cause for concern. Currencies of producers may prove more vulnerable than other risky currencies.

For more click on FXBUZ

Safer currencies and goldhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2W3QcJf

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular