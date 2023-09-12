BUZZ-COMMENT-FX markets almost behaving as expected in September

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Those parts of the FX markets that exhibit seasonal trends in September are behaving as expected, with the exception of EUR/JPY which is currently down in a month it usually climbs.

The dollar's six years of September gains look set to continue in 2023. Since 2000, the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, has risen in 14 of the last 23 years. EUR/USD is down this month, as usual, while USD/JPY is sticking to its typical pattern of trading higher in September.

Strong U.S fundamentals, a bullish medium-term chart, and lingering yet vulnerable speculative dollar shorts are all reasons the dollar is making gains this September against its peers.

If the USD index manages to vault the 105.367 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780-99.549 (2022 to 2023) fall, that would likely lead to an even bigger extension higher into the later part of September. Fourteen-week momentum remains positive, reinforcing the medium-term bullish outlook of the dollar.

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/44MjpJ9

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

