BUZZ-COMMENT-FX market needs to hedge against a global recession

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. and European banking sector stress has increased the chances of a global recession and the foreign exchange market needs to position for that eventuality. If there is a pronounced global slowdown, the U.S. dollar will inevitably be in high demand.

Banks typically hoard capital and tighten their lending policies in times of financial market stress. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde appeared to encourage this behaviour, saying on Monday, financial institutions "should carefully preserve their current levels of resilience, to ensure that they could weather a potentially less favourable environment".

An ultra-cautious banking sector could trigger a credit crunch, resulting in a slowdown of economic activity.

The USD, JPY and SGDare among the best currencies to hold during a global recession, due to their safe-haven status. Conversely, emerging market currencies that carry a lot of debt are the most vulnerable, along with commodity currencies such as the NZD and AUD.

The U.S. dollar has come under pressure recently due to problems in its banking sector and expectations the Federal Reserve will therefore have to curtail its tightening cycle. But the dollar is the main global funding currency and inevitably outperforms during periods of deleveraging.

The short-term outlook for the USD index =USD suggests bulls should be patient, as the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages align in a bearish formation. The favoured strategy is either buying into strength on a close above the 21-DMA at 104.48 or buying a dip to the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the February-March rally at 102.74.

For more click on FXBUZ

=usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Z12IXx

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.