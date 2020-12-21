BUZZ-COMMENT-FX market acting in typical fashion this December

Dec 21 (Reuters) - FX trading has so far seen its usual moves this month where USD is shunned in favour of the euro, Swiss franc and rand. December usually sees EUR/USD gains and USD/CHF losses . The dollar also drops against the rand in December .

Despite the near-term recovery attempts, the dollar remains on course to have the rough December that's been typical over the last two decades. The dollar climbed on Monday with investors rushing for its relative safety as many countries tightened COVID-19 lockdowns . But the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, would have to climb a lot higher to close the month above the December 91.946 open.

Seasonal trends should not be considered in isolation, but combined with other factors they can become a useful tool. USD index 14-month momentum remains negative, reinforcing the dollar's long-term bearish outlook. The dollar could crash below major levels in 2021 .

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/37zYChu

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

