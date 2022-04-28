US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX levels fall like dominos as King Dollar rules

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. dollar's breach of three psychologically important foreign exchange levels on Thursday is another boost for greenback bulls ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's breach of three psychologically important foreign exchange levels on Thursday is another boost for greenback bulls ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

USD/JPY vaulted 130 for the first time in 20 years on Thursday, courtesy of an ultra-dovish Bank of Japan, with EUR/USD and GBP/USD trading under 1.05 and 1.25 respectively in its slipstream.

If the Fed raises interest rates by a larger than expected 75 basis points next week, it could propel USD/JPY towards 135 -- another key level. A hyper-aggressive Fed would also increase the risk of EUR/USD falling to 1.00 for the first time since 2002, and GBP/USD sliding to 1.20.

A consensus-matching half-point hike from the Fed on May 4, meanwhile, might prompt some profit taking on long USD positions, given the speed and size of its recent gains (EUR/USD was above 1.08 at the start of this week, while GBP/USD was above 1.30 last Friday).

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vkuFOu

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular