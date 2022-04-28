BUZZ-COMMENT-FX levels fall like dominos as King Dollar rules

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's breach of three psychologically important foreign exchange levels on Thursday is another boost for greenback bulls ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

USD/JPY vaulted 130 for the first time in 20 years on Thursday, courtesy of an ultra-dovish Bank of Japan, with EUR/USD and GBP/USD trading under 1.05 and 1.25 respectively in its slipstream.

If the Fed raises interest rates by a larger than expected 75 basis points next week, it could propel USD/JPY towards 135 -- another key level. A hyper-aggressive Fed would also increase the risk of EUR/USD falling to 1.00 for the first time since 2002, and GBP/USD sliding to 1.20.

A consensus-matching half-point hike from the Fed on May 4, meanwhile, might prompt some profit taking on long USD positions, given the speed and size of its recent gains (EUR/USD was above 1.08 at the start of this week, while GBP/USD was above 1.30 last Friday).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

