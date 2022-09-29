BUZZ-COMMENT-FX interventions are effective if done correctly

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FX interventions are effective if done for the right reason - to buy time for traders to adjust. An intervention can work if traders hedge to cover the risk of the currency move that a central bank has acted to prevent.

This is certainly the case in Japan where companies' expectations for USD/JPY in the next year became detached from reality, leaving them poorly hedged.

The BOJ's intervention has provided those with an interest in yen, domestically and internationally, time to adjust but it's important that the central bank does not try and draw any line in the sand. Should that happen it will deter companies from hedging, potentially creating a bubble that's likely to burst under the pressure stemming from the fundamental and technical drivers of yen's downtrend.

No central bank is bigger than markets regardless of the size of their foreign exchange reserves. But managing currency movement is possible, while stopping the movement of free floating currency is not.

The central banks of other nations witnessing big declines in the currencies - such as the ECB - might need to support them.

Those seeing their currency collapse - like the BoE - have cause to actswiftly.

That said, FX interventions could spark a currency war.

It's wise to maintain defensive FX positions.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

