BUZZ-COMMENT-FX intervention may not change views of hardened China bears

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The yuan's relentless weakening is prompting pushback from China, but hardened bears are unlikely to retreat, with fundamentals on their side, as state media seem to admit.

Early on Thursday, traders routinely ignored another extremely suppressed USD/CNY fixing which was around 1,000 pips, or 1.3%, below neutral forecasts.

USD/CNY jumped to 7.3174, not far from the day's trading band ceiling of 7.3518.

The offshore pair rallied too, as the market interpreted the fix climbing past 7.2000 as a signal of tolerance from the People's Bank of China for gradual yuan depreciation.

China's state banks have been selling USD to defend the yuan, even in after-hours trade, which shows an intensifying of intervention measures. USD/CNH came off to 7.3377 from a new nine-month high of 7.3490, near its record of 7.3746.

FX intervention is widely regarded as a temporary measure that can quell FX volatility.

It will not protect the yuan much from the tsunami of abysmal economic data and surprise cuts in benchmark rates, renewed fears over property developers, and missed payments at a prominent trust firm cratering investor confidence.

To top it all off, the U.S. Federal Reserve seems resolutely hawkish, assuring the dollar's dominance ahead.

Chinese authorities have yet to bring out the big guns from their FX defence arsenal, such as reserve ratio cuts. But what would really turn the tide is more aggressive stimulus, which could well be coming.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

