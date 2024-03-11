News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX hills are alive with the sound of speculators music

March 11, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

March 11 (Reuters) - Events will help to answer musical merit questions about the raft of tunes being played by speculators in the foreign exchange market, and specifically whether any are off-key.

CFTC data on FX positioning showed the net JPY short declined for the first time in eight weeks in the week ended March 5, to 118,843 contracts from 132,705 - the largest net JPY short since November 2017.

The contraction came shortly before Bank of Japan monetary policy-related reports sent the yen soaring, with USD/JPY dropping to a five-week low circa 146.50 on Friday. A two-day BoJ monetary policy meeting gets under way next Monday (March 18).

Friday's CFTC data also showed the net CHF short position rose for a fifth consecutive week to 17,551 contracts, amid speculation that the Swiss National Bank might cut interest rates this month (March 21).

The net GBP long, meanwhile, jumped towards last July's 16-year high, with a belief that the Bank of England will not cut rates until August encouraging pound-positive bets (the next BoE policy announcement is on March 21).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

