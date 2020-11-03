BUZZ-COMMENT-FX derivatives don't rule out election contestation

Nov 3 (Reuters) - If Donald Trump loses the 2020 U.S election by a narrow margin, he may well contest the result, prolong the uncertainty and fuel risk aversion, something that derivative traders are not ruling out.

FX options are braced for extreme volatility over the election itself , but pricing for options expiring over ensuing days and weeks is also very high, and dealers report steady demand from investors.

One-week implied volatility spiked when expiry first captured the election result, with additional gains in many of the major FX pairings since.

Owning those options with an attached cash hedge would allow holders to monetise any prolonged volatility and adverse market reactions, in either direction, until the options expire.

However, given the extreme option pricing, implied volatility/option prices have plenty of scope to fall hard after the election, as long as there is a decisive and non-contested outcome. But so far, there's a reluctance to take that risk.

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2GlCTiy

1-week implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2I2Cgvh

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.