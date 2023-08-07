News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX derivative trades foretell the August FX outlook

August 07, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Price action and trade flows in forward looking FX options appear consistent with lower realised FX volatility and familiar ranges, which are typical in August.

FX options thrive on FX volatility and use implied volatility to gauge expectations; any disparity between implied and realised volatility therefore creates a trading opportunity.

Traders were selling implied volatility before and after Friday's US NFP data, with many of the benchmark 1-month expiry prices trading new setback lows. These options had rallied from long-term lows in June to new recovery highs ahead of a swathe of major central bank meetings in late July/early August, with event risk premium and increased realised volatility justifying the higher prices.

Historic volatility is realised volatility over a set time frame in the past and can act as a fair value measure for implied volatility. Despite historic volatility remaining well above implied volatility for now, traders remain keen to sell implied volatility.

These "short volatility" trades profit from banking premium in a low volatility market, but they do risk losses if realised FX volatility should suddenly increase. Related

For more click on FXBUZ

1-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3QvT2E0

IMPLIED VS HISTORIC/REALISED VOLATILITY https://tmsnrt.rs/3OMNIuk

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.