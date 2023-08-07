BUZZ-COMMENT-FX derivative trades foretell the August FX outlook

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Price action and trade flows in forward looking FX options appear consistent with lower realised FX volatility and familiar ranges, which are typical in August.

FX options thrive on FX volatility and use implied volatility to gauge expectations; any disparity between implied and realised volatility therefore creates a trading opportunity.

Traders were selling implied volatility before and after Friday's US NFP data, with many of the benchmark 1-month expiry prices trading new setback lows. These options had rallied from long-term lows in June to new recovery highs ahead of a swathe of major central bank meetings in late July/early August, with event risk premium and increased realised volatility justifying the higher prices.

Historic volatility is realised volatility over a set time frame in the past and can act as a fair value measure for implied volatility. Despite historic volatility remaining well above implied volatility for now, traders remain keen to sell implied volatility.

These "short volatility" trades profit from banking premium in a low volatility market, but they do risk losses if realised FX volatility should suddenly increase.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

