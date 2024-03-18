BUZZ-COMMENT-FX bets - Pound is hot, franc and two dollars are not

March 18 (Reuters) - When it comes to betting on currencies, there is a clear divide between what's hot and what's not - with sterling very warm, and the Swiss franc, Australian and Canadian dollars most definitely not.

CFTC data on FX positioning showed the net GBP long rose for the 10th week out of the past 11 in the week ended March 12, to its highest level since 2007.

In contrast, the net AUD short climbed for the eighth week out of the past nine to its highest since September, with the net CHF short rising for the sixth consecutive week to its highest since the end of November.

The net CAD short, meanwhile, jumped to 30,874 contracts, its highest since December. Last month, the market was approximately on the CAD.

There are a raft of potentially market-moving monetary policy announcements from major central banks this week, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, Swiss National Bank and Bank of England.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/49Tr4cb

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.