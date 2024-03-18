News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-FX bets - Pound is hot, franc and two dollars are not

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

March 18, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - When it comes to betting on currencies, there is a clear divide between what's hot and what's not - with sterling very warm, and the Swiss franc, Australian and Canadian dollars most definitely not.

CFTC data on FX positioning showed the net GBP long rose for the 10th week out of the past 11 in the week ended March 12, to its highest level since 2007.

In contrast, the net AUD short climbed for the eighth week out of the past nine to its highest since September, with the net CHF short rising for the sixth consecutive week to its highest since the end of November.

The net CAD short, meanwhile, jumped to 30,874 contracts, its highest since December. Last month, the market was approximately on the CAD.

There are a raft of potentially market-moving monetary policy announcements from major central banks this week, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, Swiss National Bank and Bank of England.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD https://tmsnrt.rs/49Tr4cb

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.