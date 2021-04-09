BUZZ-COMMENT-FX bar-room brawl leaves GBP battered and bruised

April 9 (Reuters) - A week that started brightly for sterling has turned into one to forget, with the pound set for its biggest weekly loss this year.

GBP/USD fell to a nine-week low of 1.3670 on Friday -- 72 hours after scaling a two-week peak of 1.3919 amid hopes for a seasonal gain. Tuesday's cable high was posted when EUR/GBP was trading close to Monday's 14-month low of 0.8472. EUR/GBP shorts have since been squeezed painfully hard, en route to a six-week high just shy of 0.87.

This week's GBP losses have been influenced by growing concern about Britain's reliance on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been plagued by safety concerns and supply problems, and violence in Northern Ireland.

Those factors have helped to break, at least temporarily, cable's close correlation to the S&P 500 -- which closed at a record high Thursday (the risk-sensitive pound typically benefits when U.S. equity prices rise).

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dOhj2X

GBPEURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3d7I7MJ

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.