BUZZ-COMMENT-FX and option flow signals for EUR/USD

March 20 (Reuters) - Price action in FX and option markets shows dealers are wary of EUR/USD volatility but are not currently expecting a break-out from recent and familiar ranges between 1.0500 and 1.0950.

The euro would be at risk from a deepening of the banking crisis and that is reflected in FX option risk reversals which show an implied volatility premium for EUR puts versus calls (EUR/USD downside versus upside). However, those premiums are well below last week's highs, albeit still above their recent and 12-month lows.

Benchmark 1-month expiry FX option implied volatility can be used as a fear gauge for EUR/USD - it traded from 8.2 to 2023 highs at 9.8 after the SVB collapse and then from 8.8 to 10.8 amid the Credit Suisse news. The contract trades 9.25 on Monday from a brief setback to 8.5 on Friday.

FX spot and FX option flows don't show a particular directional bias according to dealers, although option dealers say there is continued 2-way interest to bet on rising/falling volatility - actual and implied.

