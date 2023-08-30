BUZZ-COMMENT-Future Japanese FX intervention may have less impact

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Although traders are currently placing bets against the Japanese yen, similar to levels seen before a past intervention by Japanese authorities, there has been a sea change in market sentiment. Traders are now short dollars, which will dampen the impact of dollar sales.

Traders are short dollars versus the euro, pound, Mexico's peso and Brazil's real. Contrary to last year, when traders were broadly long dollars, this year they have one big bet on the dollar rising - that held versus the yen.

The net 12 billion dollar short position compares with 17 billion wagered on the dollar rising in September last year when IMM positions may have severely understated the true extent of bullish betting.

The massive and rapid changes in the dollar's value after September suggest that betting on a wider basis was much greater, most likely similar to the record bullish bet held by IMM traders of 48 billion dollars.

Although the dollar slumped after the intervention in September 2022 it was its drop versus currencies other than the yen that really impressed traders - leading them to reverse their positions.

If Japan were to intervene again, traders already short dollars may book profits, lessening the impact on yen-funded carry trades, necessitating more intervention. However, repeated interventions could result in diminishing returns and may eventually have no impact at all.

