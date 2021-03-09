BUZZ-COMMENT-Future AUD/USD strength won't be due to RBA policy

March 10 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar was the best performing major currency on Tuesday, having withstood recent U.S. dollar strength due to buoyant equity and commodity prices . Yet any medium-term AUD strength is unlikely to get assistance fromthe Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decisions.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe firmly pushed back against the market pricing in rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 in a speech early Wednesday, while reiterating the bank's commitment to cap the three-year Australian government bond yield at 0.10% .

While Lowe was upbeat about the Australian economy making a complete recovery to pre-pandemic levels, he stressed there was a long way to go before inflation reaches the 2-3% target band and that the RBA aims to achieve the "maximum possible sustainable level of employment" .

He noted that the RBA would be comfortable with a lower Australian dollar, but added that it is not over-valued . His comments broadly suggest an intent to clearly signal that the RBA will not in any way encourage AUD/USD buying based on their policy intentions.

The AUD/USD is consolidating between the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the November-February move at 0.7618 and the 55-day moving average at 0.7723. A clear break above the 55-day MA initially targets 0.7830-35.

Given the strength of commodity prices, the RBA has to accept current AUD/USD levels, but any sustained push above 0.8000 will likely prompt increased verbal intervention.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

