BUZZ-COMMENT-Funding currency slump should worry EUR/USD traders

March 4 (Reuters) - Funding currencies have slumped in value, putting pressure on EUR/USD traders sitting long. The yen and Swiss franc have led this move, but their bigger drops, which have reached a point of greater resistance, will put pressure on EUR/USD.

EUR/JPY has rallied around 4% in the last month towards 130, EUR/CHF has jumped 3% in the past 12 days, breaking big levels and putting pressure on other key points .

EUR/USD has been buoyant in comparison, but bets on its rise dwarf the bets that have helped fuel the short squeezes that have driven EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF higher.

Speculators are sitting on $21 billion of EUR/USD longs and the pair is yet to meet the minimum objective for its prior rise, which is 1.1695

EUR is undermined by a negative yield, and there is far less need for the safety it offered during last year's turmoil. The risks of a deeper correction are mounting.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

