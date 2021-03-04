BUZZ-COMMENT-Funding currency slump should worry EUR/USD traders

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Funding currencies have slumped in value, putting pressure on EUR/USD traders sitting long. The yen and Swiss franc have led this move, but their bigger drops, which have reached a point of greater resistance, will put pressure on EUR/USD.

March 4 (Reuters) - Funding currencies have slumped in value, putting pressure on EUR/USD traders sitting long. The yen and Swiss franc have led this move, but their bigger drops, which have reached a point of greater resistance, will put pressure on EUR/USD.

EUR/JPY has rallied around 4% in the last month towards 130, EUR/CHF has jumped 3% in the past 12 days, breaking big levels and putting pressure on other key points .

EUR/USD has been buoyant in comparison, but bets on its rise dwarf the bets that have helped fuel the short squeezes that have driven EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF higher.

Speculators are sitting on $21 billion of EUR/USD longs and the pair is yet to meet the minimum objective for its prior rise, which is 1.1695

EUR is undermined by a negative yield, and there is far less need for the safety it offered during last year's turmoil. The risks of a deeper correction are mounting.

For more click on FXBUZ

FX betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3840XBl

EUUSD EURJPY and EURCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/388WfSZ

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters