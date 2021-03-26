BUZZ-COMMENT-Funding currencies are in a race for the bottom

March 26 (Reuters) - Funding currencies have been sold heavily this year, but this is probably the start of a move that may evolve from a purge of longs into the establishment of bets on which funding currency falls furthest.

The world's most popular traded currencies considered safe are undermined by negative rates, making them a sell when finiancial markets have been greatly influenced by huge central banks stimulus.

This has fuelled gambling outside of currency markets, which have been slow to react to stratospheric equity and commodity market rallies.

Currencies traders had not fully unwound shorts held against riskier currencies at the start of this year and only began to unwind big investments in safer liquid major currencies in February.

Japan's yen led the shift and traders recently flipped to shorts. Swiss francs followed, diving at the end of February, and lately the EUR has wilted, putting pressure on currency traders' largest bet.

