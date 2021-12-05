US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fundamentals and faith insulate yuan from China easing

China naysayers might pounce on Beijing's overt hints of policy easing ahead to argue that the economy is in trouble, and so too the yuan. But it would be foolish to doubt the faith of yuan bulls.

Premier Li Keqiang on Friday said that banks' reserve requirement ratio will be cut "in a timely way". Amid headwinds prompting state advisers to suggest a downgrade of economic goals , policymakers appear to now be considering broad-based easing, instead of just targeted measures.

That suggests the economy is worse off than official data indicates . Yet, any hit to investor confidence should be negligible as policy easing has been widely anticipated.

Notably the U.S. Treasury Department's latest currency report highlighted the possibility of clandestine yuan intervention - presumably to weaken it .

That hasn't deterred yuan investors though, due to its irresistible yield appeal and a growing belief that Beijing won't dare rock the boat as it seeks to attract more long-term capital, and establish the renminbi as a global reserve currency .

As fundamentals and faith underpin the yuan, technical signals are also aligned. USD/CNH remains in a bearish technical setup, within the daily Bollinger downtrend channel that caps at 6.3744. The trajectory points to an imminent test of May's three-year low at 6.3526.

