BUZZ-COMMENT-Full retracement potential for EUR/USD

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 18, 2023 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - Bullish pointers on the longer-term charts suggest the EUR could be above 1.1600 by December and well on the way to a full retracement of the 1.2349-0.9528 Jan. 2021-Sept. 2022 drop.

July is shaping up to be a significant month as EUR/USD breaks out of a bullish continuation pattern and clears the 50-month moving average line at 1.1182. The market entered a six-month consolidation phase from January 2023 having climbed sharply from the significant 0.9528 Sept. 2022 low. This congestion zone has been breached to the topside this month.

A key 50% Fibonacci retracement level, taken off the 1.2349-0.9528 move, was cleared back in February but a more convincing breach of the 1.0939 level was seen this month. The next retracement points, 61.8% and 76.4%, are at 1.1271 (just above market) and 1.1683.

A December 1.1596-1.1609 Ichimoku cloud twist also supports the bullish EUR view as twists can appear to have a magnetic effect on price action.

The 10-month moving average is also poised to cross above the 21-month line, a bull signal. A drop below the 10-month average would negate the bullish call.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

