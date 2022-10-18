BUZZ-COMMENT-Frothy dollar may need a rest before attempting hurdles vs yen

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The USD/JPY retreated to flat on Tuesday after hitting a 32-year high of 149.29 near major technical resistance and may need a correction back toward the rising 10-day moving average and tenkan at 146.78/84 before attempting to forge higher.

USD/JPY's five-minute tumble from the peak to the day's low of 148.125 left markets wondering about the potential for stealth intervention after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned about speculative moves and the possibility of authorities taking action without announcing it .

With USD/JPY capped by lower Treasury yields and further risk-on gains in stocks, and deriving limited strength from U.S. data , the case for a correction is growing.

Near-term risk of establishing longs in an overbought market so close to key resistance -- at 149.43/52 from the well-defined uptrend line across highs since April and the 161.8% Fibo off August's major base -- may also appear unappealing, especially with the threat of intervention.

Though dip-buyers emerged at the lows, surpassing the 149.43/52 hurdles and major psychological resistance at 150 amid intervention risk may be a bridge too far right now.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VyTX6D

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MGLYAm

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.