BUZZ-COMMENT-Frothy dollar faces major obstacles, plausible Fed hike pricing peak

April 13 (Reuters) - The dollar's hefty Fed-led advance has reached pivotal resistance, with EUR/USD's slide from 2021's pandemic peak so far unable to break March's 1.0806 trend low and USD/JPY completing its measured upside objective off last year's base .

The dollar index, which is largely composed of euro and yen rates, Wednesday rose slightly above its 161.8% Fibo target off 2021's base, at 100.29. But USD/JPY's 126.32 Fibo-projected pandemic recovery peak and nearly 20-year high hit Wednesday looks symbolically important for the dollar's extremely overbought uptrend.

Two-year Treasury yields have fallen since the 2.6% April 6 peak, including Wednesday's 8bp drop despite U.S. PPI coming in even hotter than forecast . There's speculation that Tuesday's 8.5% year-on-year CPI might have marked an inflation peak, partly due to favorable base effects.

Key for the dollar is whether the 50 bp rate hikes at upcoming meetings and the fed funds rate priced in above 2.5% by year-end and around 3% next year mark the peak for rates support, particularly if the ECB on Thursday is hawkish enough to keep the rebound in Bund-Treasury yield spreads aloft.

If the dollar does become a victim of its own success, its March highs and daily tenkan at 99.41/10 would be first targets.

