BUZZ-COMMENT-Friday's NFP risk to G10 FX is low- according to options

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Overnight FX options now expire at 10-am New York/14 GMT on Friday and therefore include the U.S. NFP data, with their implied volatility/premiums now able to offer some clues about the expected FX reaction.

Implied volatility is an unknown parameter but key to an option premium, so dealers use implied volatility, their best guess. Any disparity between implied and realised volatility therefore creates the trading opportunity.

Implied volatility is typically higher before a potentially market moving event, but there's been a broad based sell off as the USD peaks and FX markets settle. That has also weighed on shorter dated expiry option implied volatility and makes the NFP event risk premium harder to see, although the levels would be lower were it not for the data risk.

However, the premium/break-even price for most of the G10 majors is similar to those seen ahead of the September 1 U.S. jobs data, when there was a tame 2.0 implied volatility gain to account for that risk from August 31. The EUR/USD premium/break-even at 11.5 implied volatility is currently 50 USD pips and for AUD/USD at 15.0, it's 40 USD pips. The only exception this month versus last is USD/JPY, where implied volatility is 2.0 lower than the September price at 11.0 versus 13.0 and a premium/break-even of 68 JPY pips versus 81 JPY pips.

If the U.S. jobs data does come in near expectations and fails to excite the market, then traders should beware some massive FX option strikes and related hedging flow, that could influence FX trading before they expire at 10-am New York/14GMT.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

