BUZZ-COMMENT-Friday's data might drive EUR/USD to base future ranges

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Friday's U.S. data which is expected to show big rises in consumption and income and little change in inflation, could drive EUR/USD to the base of future ranges.

EUR/USD has dropped from 1.1034 to 1.0580 in 16 trading days ahead the release of the data, weighed by the unwinding of heavy speculation on its rise.

Speculators bet more than $18 billion on a rally and with many traders making money, the top formed following February's ECB and Fed meetings and the massive upside surprise for U.S. non-farm payrolls data, led to profit taking and the current slide.

There are almost certainly more profits to book and Friday's data will very likely give traders reason to act. U.S. personal income is seen rising 1% month-on-month in January - the biggest rise in income since July 2021. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of U.S. economic activity, is seen up 1.3% on the month - the biggest gain since Jan 2022. Core PCE is seen 4.3% y/y, down from 4.4% yy, but still far above Fed's inflation target.

If traders do sell EUR/USD, the pair will likely drop towards the target for a minimum technical correction of September-February gains which is 1.0459. and this year's low which is 1.0482. If enough longs have been pared by then, EUR/USD may settle with 100-DMA 1.0452 and base daily Ichimoku cloud at 1.0412 providing support.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

