July 18 (Reuters) - ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot cast a cloud over the euro's recent rally by indicating that a September hike is by no means a done deal, leaving it vulnerable to a dovish repricing if euro zone data continue to surprise on the downside.

Though Knot said, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, that a July rate hike is a necessity, this came as little surprise given that such an outcome is fully priced, according to 0#ECBWATCH.

However, when discussing a rate hike beyond the July meeting ECB‘s Knot said it would "at most be a possibility, but by no means a certainty."

This contrasts somewhat with the market, which has attached a 60% probability to a September rate rise.

This will sharpen the focus on upcoming data ahead of the ECB’s policy meeting on July 27.

In particular flash euro zone PMIs on July 24 and the Q2 bank lending survey on July 25 will be key inputs into how wide ECB President Christine Lagarde will leave the door open to a September hike.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

