BUZZ-COMMENT-French PMI misses raise stress level for euro bulls

The stress level for euro bulls has risen ahead of Friday's CFTC data, courtesy of worse-than-expected French August flash PMIs.

France's services PMI came in at 51.9 compared to the 56.3 forecast, with the manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropping below 50 -- signifying a contraction in that sector . The disappointing data comes hot-on-the-heels of Thursday's disclosure that new COVID-19 infections in France had risen to a post-lockdown record . France is the euro zone's second biggest economy.

PMI data for Germany and the wider euro zone were also below forecast, showing slowing recovery momentum in the currency bloc.

The CFTC data, due at 1930 GMT, may show that IMM speculators upped their net EUR long position to a new all-time high in the week to Aug. 18 (after a 10% increase to 199,751 contracts in the week to Aug. 11). EUR/USD scaled a 27-month EBS peak of 1.1966 on Aug. 18, with profit-taking on longs influencing the subsequent drop to threaten 1.1800.

A break below 1.1800 might prompt further position adjustments, with 1.1722 (last week's low) among bear targets.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

