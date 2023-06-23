BUZZ-COMMENT-French, German PMI misses puncture euro balloon

June 23 (Reuters) - Euro bulls are having an unhappy Friday thanks to June's worse than expected flash PMIs in France and Germany - a blow for hawks advocating European Central Bank rates hikes in both July and September.

France's services PMI came in at 48 compared to the 52 forecast, meaning the French economy's dominant services sector shrank for the first time in five months. Germany's manufacturing PMI slumped to a 37-month low of 41, when a modest rise to 43.5 was forecast.

The PMI misses in the two biggest euro zone economies negatively impacted the euro against the dollar, yen, pound and franc, with EUR/USD falling to an EBS low of 1.0845 - its lowest level since June 15 (when the ECB's upwardly revised euro zone inflation forecasts boosted the euro, alongside a 25 bps rate increase to 3.5%).

It also spurred a dovish shift in ECB expectations, with the chance of a 4% ECB policy rate by September falling to 50%. 0#ECBWATCH

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

