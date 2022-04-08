BUZZ-COMMENT-French election just the latest challenge to EUR/USD longs

April 8 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a one-month low on Friday and lower levels appear likely as expectations of more aggressive tightening from the Fed than the ECB and uncertainty over the French presidential election conspire with bearish options and technicals.

Euribors FEIH3 are dropping as investors expect more aggressive ECB hikes, but Eurodollars EDM3 are also falling as markets price in a higher Fed terminal rate, maintaining the dollar's yield advantage over other major currencies =USD.

Uncertainty has been building ahead of Sunday's first round of the French election as polls show President Emmanuel Macron's lead dwindling over the far-right's Marine Le Pen. Were Le Pen to top the first round, the euro would come under pressure -- and German-French yield spreads widen -- ahead of the April 24 second-round vote .

Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD puts exceed those for calls and technicals also highlight downside risks, highlighted by daily and monthly RSIs. The 10-day moving average has crossed below the 21-DMA and a price drop followed Wednesday's and Thursday's doji candles.

Support near 1.0800 is now in focus. A break could trigger stop-loss selling, leaving EUR/USD shorts focused on 2021 and 2017 yearly lows.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3JrYIHD

edu3https://tmsnrt.rs/35W3iQY

feih3https://tmsnrt.rs/3E18jEw

defrhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DRMQxD

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jgDodE

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.