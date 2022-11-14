BUZZ-COMMENT-Freaky Fridays reek of FX market manipulation

Nov 14 (Reuters) - On Friday Oct 21 the Bank of Japan is thought to have intervened driving USD/JPY down but also - and perhaps more importantly - supporting a broader dollar drop. On Friday Nov 11 it appears to have happened again.

Fridays are notoriously prone to bigger movement due to the tendency of traders to pare positions ahead of their weekends, stretching liquidity. When BOJ is thought to have intervened - late in the day on Oct 21 - liquidity was probably thinnest for any point of that day. It was easier to manipulate the FX market.

Nov 11 was a U.S. holiday - traditionally quiet days - and less liquid due to the number of traders on vacation. Liquidity is severely lacking on Fridays that are also U.S. holidays.

While Friday's dollar drop is a continuation of the slide following Thursday's CPI release, it's unusual, as big adjustments preceding holidays are almost always followed by a lull during the holiday itself.

Friday's 4 yen USD/JPY drop helped to spur a 2 percent drop for the dollar index and led to important tech breaks for EUR/USD that would boost bets against dollar, while those on USD/JPY rising are reduced.

The weaker dollar will fuel inflation.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDJPY and USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Uy63Ms

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.