BUZZ-COMMENT-Franc to strengthen if SNB lifts 50 bps again

June 7 (Reuters) - The franc could flex its currency muscles if the Swiss National Bank raises rates by another 50 basis points this month, with 0.95 among EUR/CHF bear targets if it does.

Money markets currently see a one-in-five chance of the SNB opting for an aggressive half-point hike on June 22, with a 25 bps increase to 1.75% fully priced. 0#SNBWATCH

EUR/CHF was last at 0.95 in September - when it hit its lowest level since the January 2015 "Frankenshock".

Data published on Wednesday showed Swiss foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in four months in May, by 1.2 billion francs to CHF 734 billion, having fallen by 52 billion francs in February, March and April.

The decline in Swiss FX reserves in the three months prior to May was influenced by the SNB buying francs to increase its value as a way to dampen the effect of imported inflation.

Swiss inflation stood at 3.4% YY in February, with its subsequent decline extending to 2.2% YY in May, according to data published on Monday.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

