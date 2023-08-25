BUZZ-COMMENT-Franc may jump vs euro if ECB hold, SNB hike in Sept

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The franc might add to its recent gains against the euro if the European Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged next month while the Swiss National Bank hikes.

Momentum is growing for the ECB to keep rates on hold on Sept. 14 as euro zone growth falters, according to a Reuters report published on Friday. The report preceded August's worse-than-expected German IFO business climate gauge.

September's SNB rate announcement is a week after the ECB rate decision: markets currently see a 32% chance of an SNB hike. 0#SNBWATCH

Swiss inflation data for August, due next week (Sept. 1), may impact SNB rate expectations. Swiss CPI came in below the peak of the SNB's 0-2% target range in June and July, with the sub-2% prints influenced by the SNB's sale of FX reserves to strengthen the franc to fight inflation.

EUR/CHF bear targets include 0.9420 (Sept 2022 EBS low) and 0.9327, a 76.4% Fibo of 0.85 (2015 EBS all-time low) to 1.2005 (2018 EBS high).

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURCHF https://tmsnrt.rs/3EcF7eA

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.