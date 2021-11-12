BUZZ-COMMENT-Franc hills are alive to the sound of Swiss CPI music

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Franc bulls hope Swiss inflation remains low, as this would increase the probability of EUR/CHF dropping through 1.05 for the first time since 2015, having recently plumbed an 18-month EBS low of 1.0536.

Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler on Thursday said modest Swiss inflation helped take the edge off the franc's rise and reduce the damaging effect the currency's strength has on Switzerland's export-orientated economy.

Switzerland's annualized 1.2% inflation rate is way below the euro zone's 4.1% level, and the 31-year high of 6.2% in the United States.

SNB forex intervention (selling CHF) helped keep EUR/CHF above 1.05 in April and May 2020, after buying of the safe-haven franc spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maechler also said the SNB remained committed to forex purchases where appropriate, seeking to have the maximum impact with the minimum intervention. .

