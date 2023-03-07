BUZZ-COMMENT-Fragile dollar faces big risk events this week

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was steady ahead of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday. February's U.S. jobs report at the end of the week is also keenly awaited.

After a setback last week, the USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, is stuck within the daily cloud that spans the 102.810-104.745 range.

Market sentiment points to a rocky time for the dollar and the recovery from February's low has likely run out of steam. While fourteen-day momentum has been positive for just over a month, it could be on the verge of turning negative.

Only a close above the 106.140 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 114.780 to 100.800 (September to February) drop, would allay fears of a bigger slump.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

