BUZZ-COMMENT-Fragile dollar at risk from a U.S. coronavirus spike

July 6 (Reuters) - FX traders should keep an eye on the threat of COVID-19 to the U.S. economy and what it means for a fragile U.S. dollar, which remains just over major technical support.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and many other countries will remain on the market's radar in the week ahead . The dollar has been mostly on a downward trajectory since March 24, when the U.S. began registering 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases.

The dollar is unlikely to recover much in coming sessions, amid doubts over the U.S. handling of its coronavirus outbreak . There is downward pressure on the USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies.

The index threatens to break under the 95.621 Fibonacci level -- a 50% retracement of the 88.251 to 102.99 (2018 to 2020) rise. A break and weekly close under that key technical level will further weaken an already fragile dollar.

