BUZZ-COMMENT-Foundations for positive FX trends are crumbling

March 9 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of the stimulus that has underpinned positive FX trends for two years is under way and may intensify should central banks seek to tackle inflation arising from a surge in commodity prices.

The foundations for the carry trades that prospered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic are crumbling and there is risk of collapse.

Emerging market currencies that saw an unusual degree of support thanks to stimulus lack liquidity, making then vulnerable, and they usually come under pressure during tightening cycles.

The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising interest rates this month, yet some emerging market currencies, including Brazil's real, are trading strongly while South Africa's rand and Mexico's peso also appear resilient.

Current support may result from the expected economic boost for big commodity producers. Good news is being factored in, heightening the risk of a negative reaction if central banks follow the Fed and hike, reducing the effectiveness of some currencies including the euro, which is often used to fund carry trades.

Volatility, which is the enemy of carry trades, is rising

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR vs EMhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tGpCGa

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.