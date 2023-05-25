BUZZ-COMMENT-Forward looking options send FX warning signals

May 25 (Reuters) - FX options thrive on FX volatility and rapid directional moves so it's been no surprise to see their premiums languishing at long term lows of late, but the recent USD gains have reignited demand and premium gains.

Implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations when determining an options premium and risk reversals will typically show an implied volatility premium for option strikes in the direction deemed most vulnerable. Benchmark 1-month expiry contracts in the major G10 FX pairings have seen buyers in both.

EUR/USD 1-month implied volatility now 7.1 from recent and 1-year lows at 6.65, while 1-month 25 delta risk reversals regain 0.4 vol premium for EUR puts/USD calls - the highest downside strike premium since early April.

GBP/USD 1-month expiry implied volatility regains 8.0 - 1.0 above its recent and long term low, while 1-month risk reversals have increased there GBP put/USD call (downside strike) premium to 0.8 from long term lows at 0.3 in mid May.

AUD/USD 1-month implied volatility trades well above its fair value measure at 10.5 from a long term low at 9.3 in mid May and 1-month risk reversals to 0.9 from 0.6 for AUD puts/USD calls (downside strikes).

Dealers are also reporting a pick up in outright demand for option strikes below 1.0650 in EUR/USD, AUD/USD strikes toward 0.6200 and for sub 1.2000 in GBP/USD, which are consistent with fears about the latest USD recovery extending.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

