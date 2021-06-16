BUZZ-COMMENT-Forward looking options flag extent of Fed risk to FX

June 16 (Reuters) - Options thrive on volatility, using implied volatility to gauge how much over a given time frame, so gains in overnight/next day expiry implied volatility since Tuesday will flag the options market's perceived Fed risk to FX.

The biggest implied volatility increase in the G10 pairings is AUD/USD, but expiry also captures a speech by RBA Governor Philip Lowe, and local labour data. From 10.0 on Tuesday, it's 14.5 Wednesday - a break-even for simple vanilla straddles of $47-pips, from $32-pips in either direction. There's been increased demand and higher levels for downside strikes .

EUR/USD overnight implied volatility gains from 6.5 Tuesday to 10.0 Wednesday, break-even $33-pips to $51-pips in either direction, with a further premium for downside strikes .

USD/JPY overnight implied volatility from 7.0 Tuesday, to 10.5 Wednesday - straddle break-even 32, to 48 JPY pips, while GBP/USD overnight implied volatility increases from 8.0 to 10.5 - $47 pips to $62 pips in either direction.

Citibank think the most likely expected Fed outcome is for the median 2023 dot plot to move up and indicate one hike, and some confirmation the Fed is considering tapering discussions, and a positive overall outlook

