BUZZ-COMMENT-For the pound this is probably calm before the fall

July 11 (Reuters) - The relative stability of the pound during a time of great political upheaval is due to the extent of its prior decline. After a consolidation to alleviate the oversold situation that has emerged as a result of that drop, GBP/USD will most likely drop again.

If so the drop will be exacerbated by the political uncertainty resulting from the leadership contest in Britain's Conservative Party which will add to a steeply bearish technical outlook.

This will be supported by the tightening of U.S. monetary policy which matters more than any changes in Britain, where the Bank of England's decision-making may also be clouded by the political uncertainty.

GBP/USD may drop far further than most who are watching the pound expect which is not difficult because most of those polled by Reuters on July 6 think it goes up despite the 1.4250-1.1877 GBP/USD collapse since taper talk emerged last year.

In the past GBP/USD slides under 1.2000 were accompanied by much bigger bets on a drop and predictions of steeper falls which led to rebounds. This drop may endure.

GBPUSD and betshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yWIrZB

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

