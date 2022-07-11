US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-For the pound this is probably calm before the fall

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The relative stability of the pound during a time of great political upheaval is due to the extent of its prior decline. After a consolidation to alleviate the oversold situation that has emerged as a result of that drop, GBP/USD will most likely drop again.

If so the drop will be exacerbated by the political uncertainty resulting from the leadership contest in Britain's Conservative Party which will add to a steeply bearish technical outlook.

This will be supported by the tightening of U.S. monetary policy which matters more than any changes in Britain, where the Bank of England's decision-making may also be clouded by the political uncertainty.

GBP/USD may drop far further than most who are watching the pound expect which is not difficult because most of those polled by Reuters on July 6 think it goes up despite the 1.4250-1.1877 GBP/USD collapse since taper talk emerged last year.

In the past GBP/USD slides under 1.2000 were accompanied by much bigger bets on a drop and predictions of steeper falls which led to rebounds. This drop may endure.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

