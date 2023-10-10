BUZZ-COMMENT-For the dollar, it's a bad case of buyer's remorse

Hot inflation might be the best cure for buyer's remorse, at least in the case of the dollar index, which has retreated toward key support at 105.65 after pausing a 12-week rally that took it to a peak of 107.34 on Oct. 3.

The sum of net spec dollar positions against the euro, yen and sterling -- which make up 83% of the dollar index -- turned long last week for the first time since November, just as the rally in the U.S. currency fizzled.

The dollar's surge from July's lows was fueled by a short squeeze and surging Treasury yields.

With IMM specs already squeezed and the overbought index last week failing to close above the 50% Fibo of the 2022-23 slide, weekly cloud top, 10-week upper Bolli and Oct. 30 swing high at 107.16-34, a correction was likely.

The nearby supports are the daily kijun at 105.72 and Sept. 29's swing low and 38.2% of the Aug. 30 to Oct. 3 advance at 105.65. Prices have been above the kijun since closing above it at 101.84 on July 27.

If Wednesday and Thursday's core PPI and CPI monthly increases exceed forecasts, the uptrends in Treasury yields and the dollar could resume. If not, the 30-DMA, 105.40, and 50% Fibo at 105.13 may become pivotal.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

