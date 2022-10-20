US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-For inflation to fall, USD will surely rise

To bring inflation down to far distant targets, monetary and fiscal policy must tighten further, or economic slowdowns will bring about the same result. However inflation is tamed, the solutions will undermine risk appetite, driving investors towards safer assets like the dollar.

There is no currency that comes close to the U.S. dollar in terms of liquidity or safe haven status, and with plunging bond prices lessening their appeal, the dollar's status has risen.

After the series of U.S. interest rate hikes that have shaped monetary policy globally, inflation is still far above target, yet the assumption that rates won't rise much further because of slowdowns has fuelled gambling.

Currency traders have watched rebounding stocks and sold dollars thinking there is less cause to be risk averse when the rising threat of recession is surely reason to be more cautious.

Where those buying dips within long-term equity technical uptrends had cause to do so, those reducing dollars longs without almost no change in technical and fundamentals drivers did not.

Slowdowns may become recessions influencing the Fed, or interest rates will rise further. The chance stocks weather further rate rises is low, and deeper corrections of prior stimulus-fuelled gains remain likely.

If interest rates don't rise, inflation is much less likely to fall and resilient inflation in a slowdown is stagflation, and that's reason to be risk averse.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

