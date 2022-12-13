BUZZ-COMMENT-For EUR/USD longs it's one down, two to go after US CPI

Dec 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose sharply Tuesday as U.S. inflation appears to be moderating, and the rally may extend much further if the Fed meeting and U.S. November retail sales produce bullish reactions.

November core and headline CPI came in below October's data and below lowered estimates . Month-on-month USCPI=ECI and year-on-year USCPNY=ECI headline CPI under-shot the minimum estimates in the Reuters poll.

U.S. rates fell sharply, driving the dollar down. December 2023 Eurodollar prices EDZ3 struck a 2-1/2-month high and completed a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern as investors see a higher probability of Fed rate cuts in the second half of 2023.

U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, which resulted in German-U.S. 2-year spreads tightening to levels not seen since late June after breaking above key resistance near -216 bps.

Eurodollar prices and tighter spreads helped rally EUR/USD through the 38.2% Fibo of 1.2349-0.9528 and strike a 5-month high.

The Fed meeting and its summary of economic projections and U.S. November retail sales are the next risks for EUR/USD longs. Should they result in further dollar weakness, EUR/USD longs will target 1.0780/00 resistance and the 50% fib of 1.2349-0.9528.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3VVbXro

edz3https://tmsnrt.rs/3FOyukb

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FlWnyd

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.