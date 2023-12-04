BUZZ-COMMENT-For EUR/USD, it's a question of who cuts first -- the Fed or ECB

Dec 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell toward the 200-DMA Monday with help from wider German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR increasing the dollar's yield advantage over the euro US2DE2=RR as investors focused on whether the ECB or Fed would be first to initiate a rate-cutting cycle.

The perception that the ECB will be first to ease has increased rapidly with help from below-forecast November euro zone inflation.

ECB officials have acknowledged the good news on slower inflation but continue to push back against market expectations for the central bank's initial rate cut. Betting in the futures market has focused on an ECB cut at the March 7 meeting, according to Eikon's IRPR page IRPR.

While investors see the peak in Fed rates as now in place they're not betting quite as heavily on a March cut USIRP25F4=R.

Until that changes, EUR/USD could remain under bearish pressure.

Key U.S. economic data this week may be the catalyst to change those perceptions.

November ISM non-manufacturing PMI, October JOLTS, weekly claims and November payroll data are due.

Should the data indicate a weakening jobs market, spreads may tighten and the dollar fall as investors pull forward expectations for the Fed's first cut.

A big downside employment surprise may lead to significant EUR/USD gains.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

