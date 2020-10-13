BUZZ-COMMENT-For China's yuan, onwards is upwards

US Markets

China's swift recovery has bred a yuan rally that's gaining strength from moves to internationalize the currency, at a point when investors want to spread risk away from the dollar. It's a rally that looks set to endure, and if China wills it, could be huge.

China's CNH it a liquid, well-traded currency that has low volatility and is backed by interest rates higher than usual.

It looks a prudent investment. Those who buy are buying into an economy that's rebounded from the coronavirus, which is still seriously troubling most nations.

It may be a very good buy. Trade data suggest the recovery is gathering pace. Imports are surging beyond expectations -- their 13.2% rise has only been bettered twice in the past two years and was broad-based . And purchases from the United States soared 24.7%. The United States will welcome CNH gains, as should China, which is still seeing massive trade surpluses and cheaper imports.

