BUZZ-COMMENT-For China, the song remains the same no matter who wins

Nov 3 (Reuters) - China has prepared for whichever way Tuesday's U.S. presidential election swings, with its economic plan for the next five years . Regardless who claims victory, the yuan should be sheltered from aftershocks, which could potentially keep hitting for weeks .

The CNY is appreciating into the final hours before voting day, a sign of confidence for the up-and-coming reserve currency. Its prior bout of weakness amid broader fears of new COVID-19 restrictions has passed, even as lockdowns were confirmed in Europe.

Beijing's new focus on quality growth, backed by a sustained economic recovery that affirms the central bank's prudent stance , gives the yuan triple insulation for the coming storm.

While the authorities are now allowing the yuan to be more market-driven , they will certainly not hesitate to drop anchor if it depreciates too much in the event of a major risk selloff.

The central bank recently took steps to dampen excessive bullish-yuan speculation : expect intervention if it goes the other way as well. That support would be needed if excess yuan weakness jeopardised China's goal of attracting more foreign inflows , despite the appeal of likely long-lasting interest rate differentials.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

