BUZZ-COMMENT-For China, the song remains the same no matter who wins

China has prepared for whichever way Tuesday's U.S. presidential election swings, with its economic plan for the next five years [nL1N2HK0T3]. Regardless who claims victory, the yuan should be sheltered from aftershocks, which could potentially keep hitting for weeks [nL1N2HO0QI].

The CNY is appreciating into the final hours before voting day, a sign of confidence for the up-and-coming reserve currency. Its prior bout of weakness amid broader fears of new COVID-19 restrictions has passed, even as lockdowns were confirmed in Europe.

Beijing's new focus on quality growth, backed by a sustained economic recovery that affirms the central bank's prudent stance , gives the yuan triple insulation for the coming storm.

While the authorities are now allowing the yuan to be more market-driven , they will certainly not hesitate to drop anchor if it depreciates too much in the event of a major risk selloff.

The central bank recently took steps to dampen excessive bullish-yuan speculation : expect intervention if it goes the other way as well. That support would be needed if excess yuan weakness jeopardised China's goal of attracting more foreign inflows , despite the appeal of likely long-lasting interest rate differentials.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

