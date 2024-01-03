BUZZ-COMMENT-FOMC minutes have potential to recalibrate rate cut expectations

Jan 3 (Reuters) - While typically a non-market mover, the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes have the potential to differ from the norm and instigate market volatility given the dovish exuberance that ensued after the December policy meeting.

A reminder that, at that meeting, the Fed increased the projected number of 2024 rate cuts to three from two, while Chair Jerome Powell also opted not to push back against markets pricing in faster and deeper policy easing - thus seemingly giving the market the green light to price in six rate cuts while paving the way for dollar downside and a significant loosening in financial conditions FEDWATCH.

However, in response to the market reaction to the December decision, policymakers have since attempted to lean against the dovish exuberance, with the likes of NY Fed President John Williams stating that it was premature to think about the timing of rate cuts. But with the lack of key U.S. data to support the push-back, rate cut expectations have been largely unchanged.

That said, the meeting minutes will offer insights into the breadth of views on the committee. This contrasts with the Fed’s policy statement, which represents the consensus view.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fed speakers since Dec decision https://tmsnrt.rs/3Sel0EN

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.